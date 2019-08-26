John Goodman spotted wearing a RiverDogs hat at Dodgers-Yankees game Sunday

Looks like John Goodman knows his way around the RiverDogs Merchandise store! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/ahxp2POqW0 — Charleston RiverDogs (@ChasRiverDogs) August 26, 2019

John Goodman with a Charleston RiverDogs hat.



I can only imagine that this is from when he was filming HBO comedy series "The Righteous Gemstones", which was filmed in Charleston. pic.twitter.com/OHnXOrMgpV — Sung Min Kim (@sung_minkim) August 26, 2019

John Goodman, aka Eli Gemstone, was spotted on ESPN sporting a Charleston RiverDogs cap while at the Dodgers-Yankees game Sunday night.Goodman recently spent time in Charleston to shoot Danny McBride'sfor HBO, so it's not too surprising that he'd have some RiverDogs gear. But it's another thing to see Walter Sobchak repping Charlie T. Riverdog on the Worldwide Leader duringon the other side of the country. (The Yankees are also the RiverDogs' major league affiliate, so there's that.)Having Bill Murray as a part owner of the team doesn't hurt either. Over the years, Murray has gotten celebri-buddies like McBride, Alice Cooper, Anthony Bourdain, and no doubt others out to the Joe.After shooting the short-runandin Charleston, McBride has hinted that he would like to continue Righteous Gemstones longer, a laairs on Sundays at 10 p.m. on HBO.