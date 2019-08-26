Monday, August 26, 2019

John Goodman spotted wearing a RiverDogs hat at Dodgers-Yankees game Sunday

Baseball, dude

Posted by Sam Spence on Mon, Aug 26, 2019 at 11:17 AM


John Goodman, aka Eli Gemstone, was spotted on ESPN sporting a Charleston RiverDogs cap while at the Dodgers-Yankees game Sunday night.
Holy Cinema
Goodman recently spent time in Charleston to shoot Danny McBride's Righteous Gemstones for HBO, so it's not too surprising that he'd have some RiverDogs gear. But it's another thing to see Walter Sobchak repping Charlie T. Riverdog on the Worldwide Leader during Sunday Night Baseball on the other side of the country. (The Yankees are also the RiverDogs' major league affiliate, so there's that.)

Having Bill Murray as a part owner of the team doesn't hurt either. Over the years, Murray has gotten celebri-buddies like McBride, Alice Cooper, Anthony Bourdain, and no doubt others out to the Joe.
After shooting the short-run Vice Principals and Halloween in Charleston, McBride has hinted that he would like to continue Righteous Gemstones longer, a la Eastbound and Down. Righteous Gemstones airs on Sundays at 10 p.m. on HBO.

