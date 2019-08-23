Friday, August 23, 2019

SATURDAY: North Charleston mayoral candidates holding forum at City Hall

Summey and four challengers will attend

Posted by Sam Spence on Fri, Aug 23, 2019 at 9:46 AM

On Sat. Aug. 24, the candidates for mayor of North Charleston will gather at City Hall for a forum hosted by a local Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority graduate chapter.

Mayor Keith Summey and the four candidates who filed to challenge him have all committed to appearing, organizers say. Thomas Dixon, Floyd Dotter, Ashley Peele, and John Singletary have all filed paperwork to mount a challenge to the longtime North Charleston mayor.

The event is hosted by AKA's Omicron Rho Omega chapter.

Trudy Grant and Raphael James will ask questions of the candidates and moderate the discussion. Each candidate will have an opportunity to make a closing statement as well.

The event takes place at 10 a.m. in the council chambers at North Charleston City Hall at 2500 City Hall Lane. The event is free and open to the public, no RSVP is required.
