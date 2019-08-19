The Agenda: CofC's arts center getting $50 million renovation; NLRB rules on Boeing termination of pro-union workers

click to enlarge
College of Charleston's Albert Simons Center for the Arts
Despite there being no law against them, statistics from the FBI show that the number of hate crimes in S.C. are rising. Source: Herald Online
The College of Charleston's arts building, the Albert Simons Center, will undergo a $50 million renovation starting in the summer of 2020. Source: AP
A Goose Creek man wants to build a four bedroom home on the uninhabited Morris Island at the mouth of the Charleston Harbor. The land is zoned for conservation use, but that would allow single-family dwellings if zoning provisions are met. Source: P&C
The National Labor Relations Board ruled that Boeing unlawfully fired five employees who were supporters of unionizing. After their employees voted to unionize in June 2018, Boeing has yet to negotiate with the union. Source: Live 5
After the bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Charleston was accused of sexually abusing a child in New York in the 1970s, Bishop Robert Guglielmone announced that he will reduce his public presence because he "does not want to distract the focus from the important ministries of the Church in S.C. - including creating safe environments for our children." Source: ABC News 4