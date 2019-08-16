The Agenda: S.C. files lawsuit against opioid distributors; Fake ICE flyers in N. Charleston; 7,000 gallons of sewage on James Island

click to enlarge
S.C. Attorney General's Office
S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson
S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson has filed a lawsuit against three of the biggest opioid distributors, saying in a press conference: "The failure of these companies to follow the law has caused a flood of opioid pills that would have never made it to the streets." The companies named in the suit are McKesson Corporation; Cardinal Health, Inc.; and AmerisourceBergen Drug Corporation. Source: WISTV
7,000: The number of gallons of raw sewage that leaked from a busted pipe into a James Island creek near a Charleston Water System treatment plant on Thursday. Source: P&C
In a surprising twist, the new voting system the state ordered is coming earlier than anticipated and will be ready in time for Nov. 5 local elections across the state. The new system will give voters a paper record of their voting selections, which must then be dropped into a locked box for the vote to count. Source: P&C
The Department of Homeland Security and North Charleston police are investigating phony flyers posted that incorrectly claim that ICE agents can enter and search homes without a warrant and that the residents do not have a right to turn them away. As a reminder, you do not have to let police or ICE into your home unless they have a warrant
Source: AP
Twenty-two Charleston companies made Inc.
's list of the 5,000 fastest growing companies, with the highest coming in at 269, Factorial Digital. There were 54 S.C. businesses on the list in total. Source: Inc
A former South State Bank teller has been accused of embezzling $60,000 from the locally-based bank. Source: AP