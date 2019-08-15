Pete Buttigieg will visit CofC for opening of 2020 candidate series this Saturday

Pete Buttigieg has reported more money raised in S.C. than Donald Trump and everyone else so far this year

Buttigieg, Trump, and Harris lead reported year-to-date fundraising in S.C.

Mayor Pete Buttigieg has reported more money raised from South Carolina than President Donald Trump so far this year, according to the latest campaign finance reports. In fact, itemized FEC filings as of Friday morning show that the South Bend mayor raised the most money from the Palmetto State of any candidate running for president.

By Sam Spence

The Battery