Pete Buttigieg will visit CofC for opening of 2020 candidate series this Saturday

click to enlarge
-
Lorie Shaull/CC license
-
Buttigieg returns to South Carolina this weekend
Pete Buttigieg will visit Charleston on Sat. Aug. 17 for the opening event of CofC's "Bully Pulpit" series featuring presidential candidates for office.
The event is free and open to the public and will be held in the College's old Silcox gym at 20 George St. at 6:25 p.m. Doors will open at 5:15 p.m. No RSVP is needed.
Buttigieg has had a bit of a running entry into the 2020 presidential primary race, raising more than $32 million nationwide, trailing only President Donald Trump and Democratic U.S. Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren. As of the last FEC deadline, Buttigieg had tallied the most dollars of any candidate, including Trump, from South Carolina donors to date.
"Mayor Pete," as he's commonly referred to, was a Rhodes scholar and served as a Navy Reserve intelligence officer, deploying to Afghanistan in 2014. He was elected mayor of South Bend, Ind. in 2011 when he was just 29 years old and reelected in 2015.
The mayor's return to Charleston is part of a series of events in rural areas across the state as part of the rollout of Buttigieg's new rural policy proposals
. Other events are planned on Saturday in Beaufort, Pineville, and Hampton. On Sunday, Buttigieg will attend a church service in Georgetown. Visit mobilize.us/peteforamerica
for a full rundown of the event details.
College of Charleston started the "Bully Pulpit" series in 2008, featuring C-SPAN Instant Classic events with the likes of U.S. Sens. John McCain and Barack Obama. Heard of 'em? CofC bills the series to "encourage and facilitate political participation throughout the College of Charleston community by providing a platform for dialogue with our nation's leaders."