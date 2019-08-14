Sanders campaign hosting activists Shaun King and Phillip Agnew for Friday discussions on hate crimes and white supremacy

click to enlarge Flickr users centralwashu / tedconference

King (left) and Agnew will be joined by Sanders campaign leaders and backers in North Charleston on Friday

Civil rights activists supporting U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders' presidential campaign will stop in North Charleston on Fri. Aug. 16 for several discussions on white supremacy and hate crimes.A series of three events on Friday will take place with Sanders campaign co-chair Nina Turner, a former Ohio state senator, and activists Shaun King and Phillip Agnew. South Carolina state officials backing Sanders' presidential bid will also join the discussions throughout the day. It'll all be capped off with a block party in the evening.Turner is the national co-chair of Sanders' presidential campaign. She previously served as a local leader in Cleveland and then as an Ohio state senator for six years.King is a longtime social justice leader with a massive following on social media, making him a prominent voice in the progressive user base on the president's preferred communication platform, Twitter. King has been one of the biggest voices within the Black Lives Matter movement online.Agnew is an organizer and community leader who has worked cultivating grassroots campaigns in Florida, where he attended Florida A&M University, and elsewhere. He was asked to give the Robert Smalls Lecture for USC's African American Studies Program in 2018.King and Agnew are both Sanders campaign supporters. State Reps. Krystle Simmons, Justin Bamberg, and Wendell Gilliard have also endorsed Sanders and will appear at events on Friday.Four events are scheduled for Friday, all events are open to the public:12 p.m. (doors at 11:30 a.m.)Blue Note Bistro. 7550 Dorchester Rd.Tickets not required, but RSVP encouraged. Food/drink provided.1 p.m.Sanders campaign office. 8252 Rivers Ave.Tickets not required, but RSVP encouraged.3:15 p.m.Alfred Williams Community Life Center, 4441 Durant Ave.Tickets not required, but RSVP encouraged.5 p.m.Dreams Restaurant & Sports Cafe, 3557 Dorchester Rd.Tickets not required, but RSVP encouraged. Food/drink provided.