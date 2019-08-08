Thursday, August 8, 2019

S.C. in "absolute state of emergency," advocates say, as Allendale death marks second black trans woman killed in recent weeks

Few details released at this point

Posted by Sam Spence

State investigators are looking into a killing that occurred in Allendale County on Aug. 4 that Charleston-area advocates say claimed the life of the second transgender woman in S.C. in the past 15 days.

The State Law Enforcement Division says it was called in to assist in a death investigation in Allendale County on Sun. Aug. 4, after the victim was discovered in a car off Hwy. 278 in the rural area.

The Alliance for Full Acceptance identified the victim as LaDime "Dime" Doe. SLED has not released information on the identity of the deceased or details about possible suspects or the motives in the case. The Allendale County Coroner has not responded to a request for information.

The town of Allendale, which sits roughly between Augusta and Beaufort, has a population of less than 3,000, according to 2018 estimates.
On Sat. July 20, Denali Berries Stuckey was found killed off Carner Avenue in North Charleston. Police are continuing to investigate and have not established any motive as of Wed. Aug. 7.

The prospect of the violent deaths of two black transgender women in two weeks in S.C., prompted Alliance for Full Acceptance executive director Chase Glenn to declare, "We are in an absolute state of emergency for black transgender women."

"Black trans women live at the intersection of multiple marginalized identities, are too often treated as disposable, and are experiencing epidemic levels of violence," Glenn said in a press release on Tues. Aug. 6. "We are at a crisis point that demands the nation’s attention."

With the most recent death, at least four black trans women in S.C. are known to have seen their lives end in violence since 2018: Sasha Wall, Regina Denise Brown, Stuckey, and Dime.

