Charleston Democratic Socialists will host Medicare for All discussion at ILA Hall on Thursday

Michael Lighty, an expert on Medicare for All, one of the most well-known proposals for universal health care, will stop at the International Longshoremen Association for a talk on August 8 at 7 p.m.
The event is described as a town hall by the Charleston Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), who are also hosting the speaker.
Lighty is a founding fellow of the Sanders Institute, a group dedicated to progressive policies in American politics, and was the director of policy at the California Nurses Association until 2018. He currently serves on the Board of Directors at People’s Action, a progressive politics advocacy group.
"He's got a ton of experience on organizing on this," says Nick Rubin, communications secretary with the Charleston DSA. "He is an expert, he is the expert on Medicare for All."
The Charleston DSA hope that this event will help rally support for universal health care that meets specific categories.
"We think that Medicare for All, as defined by, say, Kamala Harris — that’s not Medicare for All," says Rubin. "We would define Medicare for All as a plan that basically fits a couple points. Those points being: a single health program, comprehensive coverage, free at the point of service, that it’s universal, and which includes some kind of jobs initiative for those who are affected by the transition to Medicare for All."
When asked if his organization supports Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders' plan for Medicare for All, Rubin commented that they do, because it meets their criteria.
