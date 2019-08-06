CofC basketball alum Joe Chealey signs with the Charlotte Hornets (again)

click to enlarge


College of Charleston basketball alum Joe Chealey has signed a new deal with the Charlotte Hornets for the 2019-20 season. The former Cougar made his NBA debut in January and played on the Hornets summer league team in July. Per team policy, the details of the deal were not released.
Chealey originally signed with the Hornets in July 2018 and in October became a two-way player, playing for both the Hornets and their G League affiliate, the Greensboro Swarm. He made his NBA debut in January, when he played for eight minutes against the Celtics and scored two points with an assist.

about getting called up from the Greensboro Swarm after a Hornets practice in January: "It’s just a blessing. A lot of people have been there along the way to help me out. [I'm] just worrying about what I can control. I knew if I got an opportunity, I would try and make the most of it."
He played in 43 games for the Greensboro Swarm, with per-game averages of 16.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 5.4 assists. His season was cut short in March when he underwent knee surgery
to fix a meniscus tear ins his knee.
In his career at the College, per-game he averaged 14.2 points per game, 3.5 rebounds, and 3.1 assists, according to Sports-Reference.com
