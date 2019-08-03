Another pedestrian was killed on Charleston streets this week, this time in West Ashley

click to enlarge
On Mon. July 29, Christina Roberts, a 36-year old woman from Atlanta, died trying to cross the road near the intersection of Highway 17 and Dobbin Road in West Ashley.
Roberts' death is the 11th traffic fatality investigated by the Charleston Police Department, according to spokesman Charles Francis.
The Charleston area as a whole saw at least five pedestrian or cyclist deaths over the month of July, with two separate fatal hit-and-runs occurring within minutes of each other in Mt. Pleasant and James Island on the Fourth of July. In Mt. Pleasant, Micheal Earl Withey Jr. was struck while riding his bike and pronounced deceased on scene. On James Island, 60-year-old Bernard Moore died from his injuries on July 19 after being struck while crossing Folly Road.
No criminal charges had been filed in Roberts' death as of Wednesday, according to Francis, though the investigation was ongoing.
"This is a tragic reminder for drivers and pedestrians to share the responsibility of being alert and aware of your surroundings, and for all pedestrians and bicyclists to utilize safe and legal practices when crossing the roadway," Francis noted.
No pedestrian crosswalks are present in the area around Hwy. 17 and Dobbin Road, according to Google Maps.