Friday, August 2, 2019

The Agenda: Girl Scout cookie "good samaritan" (and drug dealer) pleads guilty to plotting to kill prosecutor and witnesses; Sullivan's Island polluter may face fine

Strange news today, huh

Posted by Lauren Hurlock on Fri, Aug 2, 2019 at 12:19 PM

click to enlarge RUTA SMITH
  • Ruta Smith
Do you remember this past February when a good samaritan bought out a Girl Scout cookie stand in Greenville to get the shivering eight-year-olds out of the cold? The good samaritan turned out to be Detrick Lee McGowan, who four days later was arrested for allegedly importing and distributing fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine, among other charges. Source: Washington Post

Well, on Aug. 1, McGowan pleaded guilty to charges including plotting to assassinate a federal prosecutor and two witnesses, money laundering, and drug trafficking. (Interesting note, his attorney is Trey Gowdy, the former congressman who was also a federal prosecutor himself.) Source: The State

Frontier Logistics has been cited for polluting Sullivan's Island with "nurdles," the tiny plastic pellets that are melted down to make plastic goods. Frontier Logistics will have to install nets and may be fined up to $10,000 per day. After a crew spent a week picking up the toxic plastic beads by hand, they have started to wash up on the Isle of Palms and near Fort Sumter. Source: P&C
Related The Agenda: Heat wave here till Wednesday, plastic pellets washing up on Sullivan's Island: Coast Guard investigating plastic spill
The Agenda: Heat wave here till Wednesday, plastic pellets washing up on Sullivan's Island
Coast Guard investigating plastic spill
Monday's heat index will climb to 105 degrees, but t summer heat wave may break on Wednesday with a cold front, which seems too good to be true.
By Lauren Hurlock
The Battery
North Charleston's Whirling Waters waterpark had two slides and a kiddie pool fail their water quality inspections. The affected attractions have been shut down. Source: Live 5 News

Tags: , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2019, Charleston City Paper   RSS