The Agenda: Girl Scout cookie "good samaritan" (and drug dealer) pleads guilty to plotting to kill prosecutor and witnesses; Sullivan's Island polluter may face fine

Do you remember this past February when a good samaritan bought out a Girl Scout cookie stand
in Greenville to get the shivering eight-year-olds out of the cold? The good samaritan turned out to be Detrick Lee McGowan, who four days later was arrested for allegedly importing and distributing fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine, among other charges. Source: Washington Post
Well, on Aug. 1, McGowan pleaded guilty to charges including plotting to assassinate a federal prosecutor and two witnesses, money laundering, and drug trafficking. (Interesting note, his attorney is Trey Gowdy, the former congressman who was also a federal prosecutor himself.) Source: The State
Frontier Logistics has been cited for polluting Sullivan's Island with "nurdles," the tiny plastic pellets that are melted down to make plastic goods. Frontier Logistics will have to install nets and may be fined up to $10,000 per day. After a crew spent a week picking up the toxic plastic beads by hand, they have started to wash up on the Isle of Palms and near Fort Sumter. Source: P&C
North Charleston's Whirling Waters waterpark had two slides and a kiddie pool fail their water quality inspections. The affected attractions have been shut down. Source: Live 5 News