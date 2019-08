Police investigating death at Whole Foods in Mt. Pleasant, store closed until Saturday

click to enlarge Google Map Street View

The Whole Foods on Houston Northcutt Blvd.

The Whole Foods Market location in Mt. Pleasant is closed today as police investigate a death in the store.On Thursday at 8 p.m., police responded to the Houston Northcutt Boulevard store in reference to a deceased person in a store restroom."The investigation has not revealed anything suspicious in nature and the public is not in danger," said Mt. Pleasant police spokesman Chip Googe on Friday.The store is closed today, according to the location's listing on the Whole Foods website.Googe said, "The investigation is ongoing and more information may be released as it becomes available."