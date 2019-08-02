Friday, August 2, 2019
Police investigating death at Whole Foods in Mt. Pleasant, store closed until Saturday
Nothing suspicious discovered, police say
Posted
by Lauren Hurlock
on Fri, Aug 2, 2019 at 12:34 PM
click to enlarge
-
Google Map Street View
-
The Whole Foods on Houston Northcutt Blvd.
The Whole Foods Market location in Mt. Pleasant is closed today as police investigate a death in the store.
On Thursday at 8 p.m., police responded to the Houston Northcutt Boulevard store in reference to a deceased person in a store restroom.
"The investigation has not revealed anything suspicious in nature and the public is not in danger," said Mt. Pleasant police spokesman Chip Googe on Friday.
The store is closed today, according to the location's listing
on the Whole Foods website.
Googe said, "The investigation is ongoing and more information may be released as it becomes available."
Tags: Whole Foods, death, police, Chip Googe, Image