Nikki Haley has her strongest rebuke of Trump yet: An eye roll emoji

Former Trump administration U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley had what might be the strongest public criticism of her old boss yet: a curt response to the president's latest exclamation point-laden tweet.
But that's not all... there was an eye roll emoji.
Haley, the former governor of South Carolina, was silent last month over Trump's tweets antagonizing a group of non-white female members of Congress who he tweeted to "go back" after their continued opposition to his immigration crackdowns. (Though she did warn
folks about FaceApp... thanks for looking out, ambassador.)
She even defended
the president in a tweet earlier this week when Trump put Congressman Elijah Cummings on blast over his criticism of border detention, comparing Cummings' Baltimore district to the inhumane conditions inside border detention facilities. Haley attempted to spin Trump's tweet-freakout
as an offer "to help the people of Baltimore."
Of course, Cummings is not the first African-American congressman representing an urban area that Trump has focused on. Last year, U.S. Rep. John Lewis found himself on the receiving end of nearly identical
criticism from the president.
Now today, nearly a week after Trump zeroed in on Cummings, the president tweeted about him again, posting
that the congressman's house was apparently robbed. That post was apparently the breaking point for Haley, who responded
saying, "This is so unnecessary" with the eye roll emoji.
Senior Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway leapt to her still-boss' defense, saying "THIS is so unnecessary Trump-PENCE2020." No word on why she capitalized Vice President Mike Pence's last name, except to maybe highlight that it wasn't "Haley."
Haley has been making the speaking rounds with friendly crowds in her time since leaving the United Nations in January. This week, the Senate confirmed
Canadian Ambassador Kelly Knight Craft to succeed Haley.