It's Tax Free Weekend in S.C.: What you need to know about shopping tax free this weekend

Tax free weekend is back starting Fri. Aug. 2 at 12:01 a.m. While lawmakers consider tax reform and doing away with the tax holiday, it’s a good idea to strike while the iron is hot and take advantage of the six- to nine- percent discount. It's also the perfect time to stock up on your back-to-school essentials.
However, not everything can be part of the no taxation fun, we’ve compiled a list of what is and isn’t taxable for this upcoming weekend so you can make sure your splurge counts.
What is tax free
School supplies,
including: art supplies, binders, folders, paper and notebooks, books, book bags, calculators, glue, tape, scissors, staples and staplers, planners, uniforms, lunch boxes, writing utensils, musical instruments.
Computers and technology
, including: computers, computer accessories, printers and printing supplies, computer software.
Bed and bath
items, including: bath mats, duvets, comforters, and covers, sheets, blankets, mattress pads and toppers, pillows (and their cases), shower curtains, and towels. Most clothing.
What isn't tax free
Glasses, non-school paper products (tissues, paper towels, toilet paper), regular office supplies, cameras, smartphones, e-readers, video games, e-books, furniture, cookware, mattresses, hardware, briefcases, purses and wallets, cosmetics, glasses and sunglasses, jewelry, sports equipment, and watches.
For more information, go to dor.sc.gov/taxfreeweekend
