It's Tax Free Weekend in S.C.: What you need to know about shopping tax free this weekend

click to enlarge Unsplash user Matt Ragland

At least two things in this photo will be tax free this weekend

What is tax free

What isn't tax free

Tax free weekend is back starting Fri. Aug. 2 at 12:01 a.m. While lawmakers consider tax reform and doing away with the tax holiday, it’s a good idea to strike while the iron is hot and take advantage of the six- to nine- percent discount. It's also the perfect time to stock up on your back-to-school essentials.However, not everything can be part of the no taxation fun, we’ve compiled a list of what is and isn’t taxable for this upcoming weekend so you can make sure your splurge counts.including: art supplies, binders, folders, paper and notebooks, books, book bags, calculators, glue, tape, scissors, staples and staplers, planners, uniforms, lunch boxes, writing utensils, musical instruments., including: computers, computer accessories, printers and printing supplies, computer software.items, including: bath mats, duvets, comforters, and covers, sheets, blankets, mattress pads and toppers, pillows (and their cases), shower curtains, and towels. Most clothing.Glasses, non-school paper products (tissues, paper towels, toilet paper), regular office supplies, cameras, smartphones, e-readers, video games, e-books, furniture, cookware, mattresses, hardware, briefcases, purses and wallets, cosmetics, glasses and sunglasses, jewelry, sports equipment, and watches.For more information, go to dor.sc.gov/taxfreeweekend