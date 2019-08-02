After breakout debate, Cory Booker stops in Charleston on Monday for Kimpson town hall
Dipping into Charleston
Posted
by Sam Spence
on Fri, Aug 2, 2019 at 1:56 PM
U.S. Sen. Cory Booker will swing through South Carolina starting Monday after capitalizing on a solid debate performance this week, where he took on default Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden, the former vice president.
On Monday, the New Jersey senator will be the next candidate to sit down with Charleston state Sen. Marlon Kimpson, who has hosted several Democratic candidates this year including Biden and former Texas Congressman Beto O'Rourke.
The town hall meeting is free and open to the public and will take place at the ILA Hall downtown at 1142 Morrison Drive. Doors open at 5 p.m. Parking is available.
Booker is also hosting events on Tuesday in Conway [RSVP] and Florence [RSVP]. He's also scheduled to sit down with Lake City Mayor Lovith Anderson.
Over the 2020 race, Booker has pushed progressive policies similar to Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, but has been dogged by past ties to big money corporate campaign donors.
During the 2016 Democratic presidential campaign, Kimpson hosted eventual Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton as well as Sanders, who is also running this time around but has not sat down with Kimpson.
South Carolina Democrats will be among the first in the nation to cast primary votes for the Democratic nominee, heading to the polls on Sat. Feb. 29, 2020.