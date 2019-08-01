Thursday, August 1, 2019
The Agenda: Lawmakers working on raising S.C. minimum wage; Chs. scientist examining shark and red snapper aging
WANTED: Cougar wrangler
Posted
by Lauren Hurlock
on Thu, Aug 1, 2019 at 11:53 AM
Michelle Passerotti, a Charleston resident, is working on a breakthrough method of telling the ages of sharks and red snapper. As it is, scientists have to cut into the fish's bone and count the age rings, like a tree. Passerotti's method uses a laser to find the age in about a minute. Source: P&C
Some S.C. lawmakers are working to increase the state's minimum wage, which hasn't changed since 2009 when Congress raised the federal minimum wage to $7.25. Proposals in the state house include raising the minimum to $10 and $12 an hour. Source: WSPA
Former customers of SCE&G, now Dominion Energy, who were eligible to receive a refund will be receiving their checks through the mail in August. Those eligible did not have to do anything to claim their refund. Source: P&C
Want a job wrangling Cougars? The College of Charleston is facing a shortage of public safety officers, with eight openings for the officers. Source: Live 5
