Thursday, August 1, 2019
Charleston-based nonprofit discovers human jawbone in New York coastal cleanup
The body is still unidentified
Posted
by Connelly Hardaway
on Thu, Aug 1, 2019 at 10:43 AM
click to enlarge
-
Wounded Nature/Provided
-
A human jawbone was found by volunteers during a coastal cleanup in New York on May 18
In today's strange, strange news, Charleston-based nonprofit Wounded Nature
announced that they found a human jawbone during a coastal cleanup on the southern end of Long Island back in May.
Wounded Nature is a group that gives veterans a chance to volunteer removing trash and debris from coastal areas. While doing just that in New York on May 18, they found the lower part of a human jawbone in the marsh along the Jamaica Bay shoreline.
Investigators were able to determine that the jawbone belongs to an unidentified woman whose body was found along the shores of Jamaica Bay three years ago.
The New York Police Department and Medical Examiner's office would like the public's help in identifying the body. You can look at more details of the case online
.
Teaser image credit: Flickr user Jeffrey Bary
Tags: Wounded Nature, nonprofit, woman's jawbone, Jamaica Bay shoreline, missing person, Image