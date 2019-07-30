Tuesday, July 30, 2019

Tuesday night, Charleston residents will get a peek at two meteor showers

Beautiful space trash

Posted by Lauren Hurlock on Tue, Jul 30, 2019 at 3:27 PM

UNSPLASH USER CHERATH14
  • Unsplash user cherath14
Sometimes, to see an amazing light show, all you have to do is look up. With the new moon, the conditions will be right on Tues. July 30, to see some cosmic fireworks.

The Alpha Capricornids and Delta Aquariid meteor showers have both been active since mid-July. The new moon makes the conditions close to ideal to see the pretty bits of space trash. Accuweather ranked Charleston's viewing conditions as good, and a zero chance of precipitation overnight.

The Alpha Capricornids meteor shower doesn't have as many meteors, but is known for the fireballs it produces. According to Astronomy magazine, star gazers may be able to see 25 meteors an hour from the the Southern Delta Aquariid.
To have success seeing the meteors, NASA recommends:
- Find an area away from city and street lights
- Bring a sleeping bag, blanket, or lawn chair
- Lie flat on your back and look up
- Your eyes will adapt to the darkness within 30 minutes
- Be patient

