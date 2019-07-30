Tuesday night, Charleston residents will get a peek at two meteor showers

Borrow a telescope from your local library to watch the Perseid meteor shower this weekend

Beauty is in the eye of the telescope holder

Bet ya didn't know that you could rent an Orion Starblast 4.5 telescope from your local library. Well, you do now — and we're filling you in on this little known fact on the eve of the Perseid meteor shower, which peaks this weekend during the nights of Aug. 11 and Aug. 12. You can check out one of six telescopes, with one located at each regional branch location as well as the Main Library. 'Scopes come with a user guide, Audubon constellation book, and a headlight.

By Connelly Hardaway

Features