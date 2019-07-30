The Agenda: Tim Scott says Trump tweets "make my life harder"; Operation Move Out starts Wednesday

click to enlarge
White House/Shealah Craighead
U.S. Sen. Tim Scott met with President Donald Trump at the White House on Sept. 13, 2017
U.S. Sen. Tim Scott gave The State
his two cents about President Donald Trump's recent tweets attacking U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings, saying "I think anytime you leave the impression, intended or not, that you're targeting vulnerable people, I say 'God have mercy on the party,'" and calling Trump an "equal opportunity offender," and that "these tweets make my life harder. There is no question about that." Source: The State
Operation Move-out, the City of Charleston's attempt to keep renters' discarded items from overwhelming sidewalks, begins Wednesday. The cleanup starts at 8 a.m. tomorrow and will run daily until Monday, Aug. 5, at 5 p.m. Renters should put their unwanted trash on the curb by 7 a.m. for same-day pick up. Source: P&C
Dorchester District Two, which includes schools in Summerville and Ladson, has launched a new app that will allow parents to track their students buses. Source: Live 5
Personal injury lawyer and TV commercial star George Sink is suing his son, George Sink Jr., to get the younger George to stop using the family name for his law firm, George Sink II. What number do you dial to settle family and trademark disputes? Source: P&C