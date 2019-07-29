Monday, July 29, 2019
The Agenda: Half of S.C. adults could be eligible for Equifax settlement; Upstate peaches are sweeter this year, farmers say
Up to $125 if Equifax exposed your data. Thanks, Equifax!
by Lauren Hurlock
on Mon, Jul 29, 2019 at 11:54 AM
Half of adults in S.C. could be eligible to benefit from Equifax's $700 million settlement. Equifax exposed the personal data 2.4 million S.C. residents, including names, birthdays, addresses, and Social Security numbers. See if you're eligible
. Source: P&C
A report from the National Bureau of Economic Research found that 15,600 people died in the past five years that could have been alive today had Medicaid been expanded. S.C. is one of 14 states that has not expanded Medicaid for its residents. Source: Statehouse Report
After the Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie delayed processing the claims for thousands of Navy veterans, local vets are struggling to receive care for combat related illnesses. Source: P&C
Upstate peach farmers have said that they are having a good season and that peaches are sweeter, despite some damage caused by cold weather. Source: AP News
