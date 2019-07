The Agenda: Half of S.C. adults could be eligible for Equifax settlement; Upstate peaches are sweeter this year, farmers say

click to enlarge Google Street View

Equifax's Atlanta headquarters

Half of adults in S.C. could be eligible to benefit from Equifax's $700 million settlement. Equifax exposed the personal data 2.4 million S.C. residents, including names, birthdays, addresses, and Social Security numbers. See if you're eligible . Source: P&C



A report from the National Bureau of Economic Research found that 15,600 people died in the past five years that could have been alive today had Medicaid been expanded. S.C. is one of 14 states that has not expanded Medicaid for its residents. Source: Statehouse Report



After the Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie delayed processing the claims for thousands of Navy veterans, local vets are struggling to receive care for combat related illnesses. Source: P&C



Upstate peach farmers have said that they are having a good season and that peaches are sweeter, despite some damage caused by cold weather. Source: AP News