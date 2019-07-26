The Agenda: S.C. plant stored nuclear trash in leaky shipping container; Federal executions ordered to resume after 16 years

click to enlarge
-
Unsplash user daniel_von_appen
-
Shipping container, future tiny home, or nuclear trash can? You decide.
A Hopkins, S.C. nuclear plant allegedly kept radioactive trash in a "leaky" 40-foot shipping container. The Westinghouse Electric Co. facility is being investigated by the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission and state environmental officials after concerns that uranium has seeped into the soil after leaks in 2008, 2011, 2018, and the most recent leak, which was discovered two months ago. Source: AP
On Thurs., U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr told the federal government to resume federal executions for prisoners sentenced to death after a 16-year hiatus. Among the prisoners going through the appeals process is Dylann Roof, the white supremacist who killed nine black worshippers at Mother Emanuel AME in 2015. Source: P&C
Rep. Joe Cunningham was one of 16 Democrats to vote against the budget deal recently passed by Congress, citing the national debt and government overspending as reasons. This comes a week after he was one of only six Democrats to oppose raising the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour. Source: The State
State prison officials are blaming a clerk's data entry error for an inmate serving nearly an additional two years beyond his sentence. Source: AP