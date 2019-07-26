Ideas taking shape at The Bend with "Pavilion" anchoring new construction

click to enlarge Provided

The Bend, a picturesque property set on the Ashley River off Azalea Avenue in North Charleston, announced the addition of a series of new buildings on the property, including a unique "Pavilion," as they're calling it.The Pavilion is the first in a number of new additions planned, hoping to lure corporate and private events to the postcard setting just north of the Cosgrove Avenue bridge. Susan Pearlstine Norton, the owner of the property, even sees homes and other uses for the property."The Pavilion at The Bend will serve as an amenity in what I anticipate being a dynamic community of people who will inhabit homes, office, and gathering spaces at The Bend," Norton said in a press release on Wednesday. "In the meantime, I am excited to continue sharing this beautiful place, but with greater function and versatility."When finished, the butterfly-roofed Pavilion will feature "grand wood beams" with a corrugated metal top, according to the release.Ooh! Events will manage events at the expanded venue, with bookings starting in October 2019.