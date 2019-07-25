Two chances to voice your opinion on plans to fill Gadsden Creek for WestEdge development

Development is threatening a downtown wetland and concerned citizens are sounding the alarm. Can Gadsden Creek be saved?

Turning Tides

A cardinal flits from a juniper branch to land on a cedar. Spartina grass sways in the breeze. Fiddler crabs scurry from their homes tunneled into pluff mud, the fecund sediment that buffers Lowcountry tidal creeks.

By Allston McCrady

Features