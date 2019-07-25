The Agenda: S.C. Supreme Court abolishes common law marriage, Rep. Clyburn and Sen. Warren introduce student loan relief bill

click to enlarge
-
Google Street View
-
S.C. Supreme Court in Columbia, S.C.
The South Carolina Supreme Court decided yesterday to abolish common law marriage, requiring a license for all future legal marriages. S.C. was one of the last 10 states to still recognize common law marriages. Current common law marriages are not affected. Source: AP
Rep. Jim Clyburn and Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) introduced the Student Loan Debt Relief Act in the House and Senate, which would forgive student loan debt for borrowers with a household income of less than $100,000, forgive some loans (proportionately) for those with a household income of up to $250,000, and help repair the credit history of borrowers who defaulted on their loans. Source: P&C
After one of their fertilizer plants polluted the Lowcountry, ExxonMobil has agreed to pay $6.6 million to restore salt marshes and oyster reefs that were affected. Source: The State
Mosquito Beach, used by African-American residents on James Island during segregation, is expected to be recommended for listing on the National Register of Historic Places by the State Historic Preservation Office's review board. The area would be considered a significant civil rights site. Source: P&C