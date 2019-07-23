Tuesday, July 23, 2019
The Agenda: Hemp flower pulled from stores due to law enforcement concerns; Muhiyidin d'Baha's killer pleads guilty
Dr. found guilty of trading drugs for sex and cash
on Tue, Jul 23, 2019 at 10:42 AM
Smoke 'em if you got 'em: Smokeable hemp is being pulled from the shelves at CBD stores in S.C. after law enforcement was concerned that it was hard to tell the difference between hemp and the still-illegal marijuana. Source: WYFF
Dan Johnson, a former S.C. prosecutor, starts his 366-day prison sentence for wire fraud today. He has started a blog to document what he is calling his "redshirt year." Source: AP News
New Orleans man Roosevelt Iglus has plead guilty to second-degree murder in the death of Muhiyidin d'Baha, and will serve a 17-year prison sentence. Source: AP
Former Mt. Pleasant doctor Ronald Hargrave has been found guilty by a federal jury and faces up to 20 years in prison for trading opioids and anti-anxiety medications for money and sex. He and his lawyers plan on appealing. Source: P&C
