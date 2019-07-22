The Agenda: Heat wave here till Wednesday, plastic pellets washing up on Sullivan's Island

-
Jonathan Boncek file photo
In a rare vote, Charleston's City Council voted against a planned hotel, with the tie-breaking "no" vote coming from Mayor Tecklenberg. City staff had previously recommended not developing the property, located at 245 Huger Street, and other council members were concerned the area was not built up enough. Source: P&C
Monday's heat index will climb to 105 degrees, but the summer heat wave may break on Wednesday with a cold front, which seems too good to be true. Source: Live 5
The Coast Guard is researching why nurdles, tiny plastic pellets used to make plastic products, are washing ashore on Sullivan's Island. The pellets look like fish eggs and have been seen littering the high water line. Source: P&C
Up I-26 in Columbia, the University of South Carolina's board of trustees have hired General Robert Caslen after pressure from the governor's office. Source: AP
A huge lawsuit against the manufacturers of opioid drugs begins today, including communities in S.C. that have been hit hard by the opioid epidemic. Source: Washington Post