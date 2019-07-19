Pete Buttigieg has reported more money raised in S.C. than Donald Trump and everyone else so far this year

click to enlarge
Chuck Kennedy/Provided
Mayor Pete Buttigieg addressed the S.C. Democratic Party's annual convention on June 22
Mayor Pete Buttigieg has reported more money raised from South Carolina than President Donald Trump so far this year, according to the latest campaign finance reports. In fact, itemized FEC filings as of Friday morning show that the South Bend mayor raised the most money from the Palmetto State of any candidate running for president.
Buttigieg's $111,896 is a small portion of his $32.3 million haul nationwide, almost $10 million of which came donors from four states: Calif., N.Y., Ill., and D.C. (Note: More than $1 million also came in from Massachusetts, where Democratic fundraising service Actblue is based, so that may have skewed some figures from that state.) Nationally, the mayor's figures land him just behind Trump and U.S. Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren in total fundraising over April-June.
The itemized reports do not provide a complete picture of candidates' fundraising, however, but they are as close a look as possible at the candidates' financial support in states where they're courting early voters. FEC rules require donor information to be reported once individual contributions to a campaign reach over $200, so small-dollar donors are not included in this data.
Individual donations to candidates are limited to $2,800 per candidate per election.
A state-level breakdown of fundraising by former Vice President Joe Biden, who entered the race on April 25, is not yet available.
"Pete’s message sets him apart," said Tess Whittlesey, deputy press secretary for the Buttigieg campaign. "He's focused on winning a new era that works for all Americans — and that is resonating with people in South Carolina and across the country."
Serving as the mayor of South Bend, Ind. since 2011, 37-year-old Buttigieg, is a Harvard graduate and Rhodes scholar who served in the Navy Reserves, deploying to Afghanistan in 2014.
Local Buttigieg supporters hosted at least one high-dollar fundraiser in Charleston in early May. In all, Buttigieg's $111k haul accounted for about a third of the total of $300,000 raised by all candidates in S.C. last quarter.
Dana Beach, the former leader of the Coastal Conservation League, was one of the hosts of the Buttigieg fundraiser, and said he hopes the mayor's message catches on. "I'm hopeful that he'll be able to generate the enthusiasm and emotional support that a viable candidate has to generate," Beach said in a phone message on Thursday.
Here's what the candidates who have filed detailed reports raised in South Carolina over April, May, and June:
Pete Buttigieg - $111,896.48
Donald Trump - $72,545.00
Bernie Sanders - $30,170.21
Kamala Harris - $28,480.95
Elizabeth Warren - $18,041.63
Beto O'Rourke - $16,311.38
Amy Klobuchar - $7,389.72
Kirsten Gillibrand - $4,891.00
Cory Booker - $3,496.20
Andrew Yang - $2,483.44
Jay Inslee - $1,623.40
Marianne Williamson - $1,000.00
Julian Castro - $950.00
Tulsi Gabbard - $816.96
John Hickenlooper - $500.00
Source: FEC Q2
(This list will be updated. Last update: July 19, 10:23 a.m.)
President Donald Trump reported an additional $44,353 from S.C. in the first quarter
of 2019, but Buttigieg's $17,933 Q1 keeps him ahead of the president in terms of itemized donations out of South Carolina. U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris rings in third with around $54,000 in itemized donations reported in state.
It's still pretty early in the 2020 primary, and the large field means that donations will be spread over more candidates than in previous years. But for comparison, during Q2 in 2015, Hillary Clinton's campaign raised $242,600 in S.C. while former Maryland Gov. Martin O'Malley and U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders combined for just over $5,000 during that time.