Pedestrian dies from injuries in Fourth of July hit-and-run on James Island, Charleston's 10th traffic fatality this year

Driver has not yet been identified

A man was struck by a car late July 4 2019 near the intersection of Folly Road and Battery Island Drive
Police announced Wednesday night that another Charleston pedestrian has died from injuries sustained after being hit by a car, marking the city's 10th traffic death of 2019.

Authorities are still on the lookout for the driver who struck a man and left the scene in the late hours of July 4 on Folly Road near the intersection of Battery Island Drive. The pedestrian was crossing eastbound on Folly Road when a silver sedan struck the individual and drove away.

The pedestrian was transported to MUSC in critical condition with life-threatening injuries at the time.
Police have not identified the driver. The silver sedan is likely to have damage on the front bumper, windshield, and/or hood, police say. Anyone with knowledge of the incident can anonymously contact Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at (843) 554-1111.
"We remain in one of the most dangerous driving seasons of the year," CPD spokesman Charles Francis said in a statement. The 10 fatalities recorded by CPD include pedestrians, cyclists, and motorists who have died in collisions, Francis says.

The incident on Folly Road was one of two Fourth of July hit-and-run incidents that resulted in fatalities. Around the same time as the James Island incident, a cyclist was also struck and killed in Mt. Pleasant. A man was arrested and charged in that incident with hit and run in an accident with death.

"Please use caution and care when traveling the highways, particularly when you encounter vulnerable highway users such as pedestrians and bicyclists," Francis said.

