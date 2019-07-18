Thursday, July 18, 2019

1,318 days since calling Trump a "race-baiting, xenophobic bigot," Lindsey Graham is very angry that Trump is being called a racist

Shocked! Shocked!

Posted by Sam Spence on Thu, Jul 18, 2019 at 3:54 PM


On Dec. 8 2015, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham called candidate Donald Trump a "race-baiting, xenophobic bigot" on CNN. Today, the senator says he's resigned himself to the fact that all Republicans running for or serving as president will be accused of racism.

Now playing the role of Trump's apologist-in-chief, Graham is being pressured to answer for the president's ongoing race-baiting and xenophobic bigotry and he doesn't really seem to have many good answers.
Related It sure seems like Lindsey Graham thinks we are all stupid: Mister Relevant
It sure seems like Lindsey Graham thinks we are all stupid
Mister Relevant
A loud, if muffled, "WTF" about whatever crazy crap Lindsey Graham has said on any given day has become a tradition as American as baseball and institutional racism.
By Sam Spence
Guest Columnist
On Twitter, after a short discussion with press today, Graham seemed resigned and indignant that his dear leader would be accused of racism. Graham's suggestion, one that the president doesn't seem to like much, is to make the debate over policy, not personality.
Trump is continuing to take heat over tweets he posted that told non-white female members of Congress to "go back" to where they came from if they were so critical of his policies. He's since doubled-down on the rhetoric, boasting at a rally and to press about the criticism he's faced.

Recently, Congressman John Lewis, a veteran civil rights activist, criticized the president's words on the House floor, saying, "I know racism when I see it." Graham referred to Lewis directly in his tweet on Thursday:

Tags: ,

Related Stories

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2019, Charleston City Paper   RSS