1,318 days since calling Trump a "race-baiting, xenophobic bigot," Lindsey Graham is very angry that Trump is being called a racist

LINDSEY GRAHAM blames Democrats when asked about “send her back” chants:



"No, I don't think it's racist to say. … I don't think a Somali refugee embracing Trump would not have been asked to go back. If you're a racist you want everybody from Somalia to go back" pic.twitter.com/gELFKhehu4 — JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) July 18, 2019

Something I have learned:



If you are a Republican nominee for President – or President – you will be accused of being a racist.



John Lewis compared John McCain’s campaign to being like that of George Wallace.



It comes with the territory unfortunately. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) July 18, 2019

On Dec. 8 2015, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham called candidate Donald Trump a "race-baiting, xenophobic bigot" on CNN . Today, the senator says he's resigned himself to the fact that all Republicans running for or serving as president will be accused of racism.Now playing the role of Trump's apologist-in-chief, Graham is being pressured to answer for the president's ongoing race-baiting and xenophobic bigotry and he doesn't really seem to have many good answers.On Twitter, after a short discussion with press today, Graham seemed resigned and indignant that his dear leader would be accused of racism. Graham's suggestion, one that the president doesn't seem to like much, is to make the debate over policy, not personality.Trump is continuing to take heat over tweets he posted that told non-white female members of Congress to "go back" to where they came from if they were so critical of his policies. He's since doubled-down on the rhetoric, boasting at a rally and to press about the criticism he's faced.Recently, Congressman John Lewis, a veteran civil rights activist, criticized the president's words on the House floor, saying , "I know racism when I see it." Graham referred to Lewis directly in his tweet on Thursday: