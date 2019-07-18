1,318 days since calling Trump a "race-baiting, xenophobic bigot," Lindsey Graham is very angry that Trump is being called a racist

LINDSEY GRAHAM blames Democrats when asked about “send her back” chants:— JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) July 18, 2019
"No, I don't think it's racist to say. … I don't think a Somali refugee embracing Trump would not have been asked to go back. If you're a racist you want everybody from Somalia to go back" pic.twitter.com/gELFKhehu4
Something I have learned:— Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) July 18, 2019
If you are a Republican nominee for President – or President – you will be accused of being a racist.
John Lewis compared John McCain’s campaign to being like that of George Wallace.
It comes with the territory unfortunately.
