Charleston groups collecting hygiene products for kids headed back to school

You can drop off donations at four locations around town

Local organizations I Serve With Joy and Lowcountry Blessing Box Project are currently looking for donations for special kits — 500 for middle school students and 500 for high school students — as part of their Fresh Start Kit drive. Kits include items like tissues, deodorant, toothpaste, body wash, etc.In a press release founder of I Serve With Joy, Joy Campbell, says, "The reason we are seeking assistance is because there is a greater need that is unspoken of, as I’ve witnessed myself while volunteering at local schools. I spearhead a Holiday Christmas party for displaced teens, assist with leadership and education training programs and personally feel like no child should be held responsible for their living conditions. A 'Fresh Start Kit' is a way to help students not only with their personal self-esteem issues but to aide in support for families that have a tough time providing the bare essentials."You can also contribute monetary donations online at iservewithjoy.org.