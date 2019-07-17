Saturday, July 20, 2019
Charleston groups collecting hygiene products for kids headed back to school
Help kids get a fresh start
by Connelly Hardaway
on Sat, Jul 20, 2019 at 8:00 AM
Local organizations I Serve With Joy and Lowcountry Blessing Box Project are currently looking for donations for special kits — 500 for middle school students and 500 for high school students — as part of their Fresh Start Kit drive. Kits include items like tissues, deodorant, toothpaste, body wash, etc.
You can drop off items at several locations throughout the Lowcountry through the end of the month:
First Citizens Bank, 1319 North Main St., Summerville
Emely's Hair and Beauty Bar, 2110 Greenridge Road Suit D, N. Chs
East Cooper Family Pharmacy, 913 Bowman Road, #A1, Mt. Pleasant
The Dog Wash, 148 Line St., Downtown
click to enlarge
In a press release founder of I Serve With Joy, Joy Campbell, says, "The reason we are seeking assistance is because there is a greater need that is unspoken of, as I’ve witnessed myself while volunteering at local schools. I spearhead a Holiday Christmas party for displaced teens, assist with leadership and education training programs and personally feel like no child should be held responsible for their living conditions. A 'Fresh Start Kit' is a way to help students not only with their personal self-esteem issues but to aide in support for families that have a tough time providing the bare essentials."
You can also contribute monetary donations online at iservewithjoy.org.
