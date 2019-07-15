Two chances this week to meet members of the international team tackling flooding and resiliency in Charleston

click to enlarge
-
Michael Wiser file photo
-
The area around the hospital district, seen above, is one of four areas of importance being addressed by the Dutch Dialogues team
An international group of engineers, preservationists, conservationists, and local leaders envisioning infrastructure improvements to account for the impact of flooding in the Charleston area will be in town this week holding two public sessions to discuss their work.
The Dutch Dialogues team has been working collaboratively to learn more about how, amid global climate change, to adapt centuries-old practices of harnessing the tides as they rise and fall around us.
As part of the work, the team has identified four focus areas that they say typify a general challenge posed by a dynamic living city on the water like Charleston.
One of those "typologies" is the Church Creek basin in West Ashley as a "highly suburbanized area." The area has seen significant increases in flooding in recent years as development creeps outward from Charleston.
On Monday, the group's design team will meet in the area near Church Creek to update the public and take input on what they need to know about the local community. The event takes place 6:30-8 p.m. at Crosstowne Church at 1941 Bees Ferry Road.
On Wed. July 17, Daniel Goedbloed will give a presentation on Rainproof, Amsterdam's initiative to make the city more resilient to storms and reuse stormwater runoff in a productive way. Goedbloed is Amsterdam's program manager for Rainproof. That presentation takes place at the Clemson Design Center in the Cigar Factory at 701 East Bay St. (To access the CDC, go in the main entrance from the parking lot and go up one floor.)
With the additional public input, the team will return to Charleston on Thurs. Sept. 26 to present their final report at the Gaillard Center at 6 p.m.
For more information on the Dutch Dialogues work, visit dutchdialoguescharleston.org.