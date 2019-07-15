Trump finds comfort in Lindsey Graham's latest Fox News rant after blowback over racist tweets

click to enlarge Screenshot

So interesting to see “Progressive” Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019

An angry Monday morning appearance on Fox News by U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham apparently gave President Donald Trump the consolation he was looking for after people called his racist tweets racist.The president's tweets on Sunday excoriating "'Progressive' Democrat Congresswomen" who he says "originally came" from corrupt countries were widely called out for being racist Of the four Democrats that Trump appears to refer to — Reps. Ayanna Pressley (Mass.), Rashida Tlaib (Mich.), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.), and Ilhan Omar (Minn.) — only Omar was born outside the United States.You may not hear much reaction from South Carolina's Republican leaders in D.C. about President Donald Trump's tweets Sunday that told liberal female members of Congress to "go back" to where they came from, but Graham tossed Trump a lifeline onTrump's tweet from Sunday:

Trump's quote of Graham from Monday:

.....to impeach President Trump on DAY ONE. Make them the face of the future of the Democrat Party, you will destroy the Democrat Party. Their policies will destroy our Country!” @LindseyGrahamSC Need I say more? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 15, 2019

Leading the segment with a picture of Graham during a round of golf with Trump and U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, Graham immediately talked to the camera, assuring dear leader that he is the best golfer.Graham didn't criticize the president directly, but did tell him to "knock it down a notch" ahead of the 2020 election if he wants to win. Graham then threw Trump a bone by saying, "We all know that AOC and this crowd are a bunch of communists," but told the president to "aim higher" if he wanted to criticize his opponents.On cue (read: whenever Jared or Mick tapped out the transcript) Trump tweeted Graham's rant with the question, "Need I say more?"