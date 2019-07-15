The Agenda: Joint Base Charleston found to be polluted with chemicals; Folly on pace for record number of sea turtle nests

Folly Beach is on track to break the record for the number of turtle nests. So far, at least 100 turtle nests have been found, but there has been a lot of sea turtle harassment on the beach. PSA: It is illegal to get closer than 25 feet to a hatchling. Source: Live 5 News
I try not to comment on everything this President tweets. Frankly I have better things to do. But it’s incomprehensible that a US president would say this to American citizens. These remarks were disgusting, shameful, and yes, racist.https://t.co/MjIyPO1JCP— Joe Cunningham (@JoeCunninghamSC) July 14, 2019