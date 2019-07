The Agenda: Joint Base Charleston found to be polluted with chemicals; Folly on pace for record number of sea turtle nests

click to enlarge Flickr user hdescopeland

I try not to comment on everything this President tweets. Frankly I have better things to do. But it’s incomprehensible that a US president would say this to American citizens. These remarks were disgusting, shameful, and yes, racist.https://t.co/MjIyPO1JCP — Joe Cunningham (@JoeCunninghamSC) July 14, 2019

Four Air Force bases in S.C., including Joint Base Charleston, have been found to be polluted with an old chemical used by the Air Force, but the military branch did not notify area residents. The chemicals, PFOS and PFOA, have been found in groundwater at levels thousands of times higher than the Environmental Protection Agency advises. The chemicals were used in the 1970s to extinguish fires and as a nonstick and non-grease coating for Teflon pans. The chemicals have been linked to high cholesterol, ulcerative colitis, thyroid disease, testicular and kidney cancers, and pregnancy-induced hypertension. Source: P&C



After President Trump tweeted racist comments about Democratic lawmakers on Sunday morning, Democratic politicians have denounced the comments, including Rep. Joe Cunningham. Source: TwitterFolly Beach is on track to break the record for the number of turtle nests. So far, at least 100 turtle nests have been found, but there has been a lot of sea turtle harassment on the beach. PSA: It is illegal to get closer than 25 feet to a hatchling. Source: Live 5 News