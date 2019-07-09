The Agenda: DHEC denies permit for offshore seismic testing; Coast Guard looking for more info about Shem Creek fuel spill

click to enlarge
-
Flickr user Isaac Wedin
-
Shem Creek
South Carolina's Department of Health and Environmental Control denied an oil exploration company's bid to conduct seismic testing offshore. Source: P&C
The Coast Guard is looking for more information after reports of a fuel spill in Shem Creek on Saturday night. Source: Live 5
People in Minneapolis, Minn. are wrestling with what to call a lake that was named after John C. Calhoun, but others are positing it should be known by its Dakota Name, Bde Maka Ska. Source: P&C
According to the leader of the South Carolina Ports Authority, the uncertainty around tariffs is stalling some operations at the ports. Source: GSA Business
State senators met Monday to discuss some of the final details of the education reform bill, including how to hold failing school districts accountable. The committee hopes to take a vote on an updated version of the bill before the end of the summer. Source: AP