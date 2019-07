Renew Medical Spa launches $25 per month health care plan 

Provided

Through the use of IV therapy and affordable care, Renew Medical Spa covers everything from a relentless hangover to a sore throat. (If you haven’t read our hangover IV review , do that.)Yet gaining access to affordable health care continues to be a pressing issue for many Americans. This is particularly true for small business owners, food and beverage workers, and their families. That's why Renew Medical Spa has launched a new plan that ensures health care is not solely a luxury."We want to serve the employers that provide jobs/careers to the many people that serve our local community so well," says co-executive director Frank Wells. "Our $25/month unlimited plan allows employers to provide true heathcare to their employees, and their families."The $25 plan includes access to a doctor/new patient evaluation, strep throat and flu swabs (UA), up to 2 injections (+$10), written Rxs, and basic urgent care services (no x-rays) that cover sore throat, cough, congestion, UTIs, etc., without a copay or deductible.The only exclusions in the new service are narcotics, controlled substances, surgeries, and the sending of blood and lab tests. Laceration care is offered for an additional cost; a small price to pay when helping combat the rising cost of basic health care.For more details on services and how to get in touch, visit renewmedicalcare.com.