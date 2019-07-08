The Agenda: Biden apologizes for comments on segregationists; Feds want to make nuke parts in S.C.

click to enlarge
Flickr user west_point
Joe Biden in 2012
Joe Biden apologized for recent comments on his "civil" relationships with segregationists in the U.S. Senate on Saturday in Sumter. During his visit to Butcher and Bee on Sunday, he clarified that he chose South Carolina for his apology because it was home to the most people likely to be offended by his comments. Source: NYT
U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham is getting challenged not just from Democrat Jamie Harrison, but from the right as well. One candidate, David Weikle of North Augusta, is running as the "anti-Graham" with the slogan "Make Machine Guns Great Again." Source: P&C
The Trump administration is considering rolling back protections on the red-cockaded woodpecker and would instead ask landowners to voluntarily take care of the birds for the next 30 years. Environmentalists and experts say populations haven't stabilized enough. Source: Charlotte Observer
After funding cuts from Trident United Way, some area nonprofits are struggling or facing bankruptcy. The nonprofit is giving away almost a million dollars less than they did in the previous three year cycles. Source: P&C
The federal government is wants to make parts for nuclear bombs at the Savannah River Site in North Augusta. Manufacturing plutonium pits at the site would create new jobs, but could potentially pollute the environment and escalate a nuclear arms race. Source: AP
