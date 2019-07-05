Friday, July 5, 2019
One killed and another injured in Fourth of July hit and runs, police asking public for help
Incidents in Mt.P and James Island
by Lauren Hurlock
on Fri, Jul 5, 2019 at 11:52 AM
City of Charleston and Mount Pleasant police are asking the public for help in their investigations of two separate hit and run incidents involving pedestrians on the Fourth of July.
A car hit and killed a bicyclist in Mt. Pleasant around 11:35 p.m. on Chuck Dawley Blvd. near Bowman Rd. The vehicle is described as a blue Ford Mustang with a 2010 body style. Police have not released the identity of the victim. If you have any information about the collision, they ask for you to contact Lt. Carter at (843) 884-4176 or pcarter@tompfsc.com
Separately, City of Charleston police are investigating a hit and run between a pedestrian that occurred around 11:30 p.m. A silver sedan hit a pedestrian crossing Folly Rd. near the intersection of Battery Island Drive. The pedestrian was transported to MUSC where he remains in serious condition. If you have any information about this incident, contact the Charleston Police Department at (843) 743-7200.
Both cars should have damage to the front of them from the collisions. If you have information about either accident and would like to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry
at (843) 554-1111.
Stay safe, y'all.
