It's not just you: Outage leaves many in Charleston without internet 

On Tuesday afternoon, internet browser windows across the Lowcountry stopped responding. Emails were left in outboxes and productivity slowed to a crawl. (At least that was the scene in the City Paper
office.) Comcast has reported an outage that is effecting customers downtown, in North Charleston, and Mt. Pleasant. All of this is to say - it’s not just you.
We are hearing mixed reports of internet outages in Summerville, West Ashley, and James Island. As far as carriers, we have heard that AT&T service in Mt. Pleasant (hi, mom!) and James Island is working.
UPDATE: A spokesperson for WOW told Live 5 News
that the reason for the outage is due to a damaged fiber cable and that both Comcast and WOW customers are affected. Down Detector
shows Comcast outages up throughout the east coast and into the south east.
Anyway, to keep from speculating what possibly could have happened, may we suggest just going and watching the Women’s World Cup semi-final
from a bar?
We will update as we find out more - or when internet comes back up.
