The Agenda: Pay raises for state employees and other laws kick in today; Sen. Tim Scott starts nonprofit to help elect black conservatives

Benjamin Starr puts activism at the forefront of his all-encompassing live recording of A Water Album

Swimming Against the Current

Benjamin Starr's new LP is not a live album in the traditional sense. Yes, Starr will record a performance of a show in front of eager fans, but every song is new and unheard. A Water Album is the long-awaited follow-up to 2015's Free Lunch.

By Heath Ellison

