ClosetheCamps protest planned for Lindsey Graham's Mt. Pleasant office on Tuesday

Adam Manno
Protesters rallied against Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation to the Supreme Court amid sexual misconduct allegations in front of Sen. Lindsey Graham's office in Mt. Pleasant on Sept. 28, 2018.
On Tues. July 2 at noon, protesters
will gather in front of Lindsey Graham's Mt. Pleasant office to protest the detention camps where migrant children are being held near the U.S.-Mexico border.
The protest comes after reports that children are being held in migrant detention centers and held without soap or toothbrushes
. Since 2017, the Trump administration has been cracking down on people entering the U.S. without permission, separating detained parents from their children
while they remain in custody. Critics of the Trump immigration policies and the detention centers have begun referring to the facilities as concentration camps.
The event is part of a nationwide effort to pressure Congress to close the camps and end the Trump administration's zero tolerance policy, oppose funding for family detention and deportation, and "bear witness and reunite families," which includes visiting a detention center during the July Fourth recess.
The protest is timed to coincide while Congress isn't in session and presumably are at home for the Fourth of July. MoveOn.org
lists more than 170 #ClosetheCamps protests planned nationwide.
Graham's office is located at 530 Johnnie Dodds Blvd #202 in Mt. Pleasant.