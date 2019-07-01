ClosetheCamps protest planned for Lindsey Graham's Mt. Pleasant office on Tuesday

There's a 'Lindsey Sham' sign on the Crosstown today ahead of Kavanaugh vote

One Charleston designer has taken artistic license to suggest some campaign material for U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham's next re-election bid. Drivers on the Crosstown may have seen it this morning, a massive sign for "Lindsey Sham" hanging off the highway that runs through the middle of downtown.

By Sam Spence

The Battery