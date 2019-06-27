Thursday, June 27, 2019

The Agenda: After Dem debate, Graham jokes about Trump third term; Dominion Energy pledges $2.5 million to International African American Museum

What twenty-second amendment?

Posted by Lauren Hurlock on Thu, Jun 27, 2019 at 12:20 PM

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham
  • Flickr user gageskidmore
  • U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham
Dominion Energy announced on Wednesday that it is pledging $2.5 million to the International African American Museum and an additional $25,000 to go towards 1,000 museum memberships for Charleston area residents. Source: P&C

After last night's debates between Democratic presidential candidates, Lindsey Graham referenced a recent Trump "joke" from last week that he will get a third term.

No Trump/Haley 2020: Trump said on Wednesday that he would not be considering replacing Mike Pence with Nikki Haley as his running mate, as had been suggested in a Wall Street Journal op-ed. Source: P&C

The state gas tax will increase by two cents each year on July 1 until 2022 under the gas tax increase passed by the state legislature. Revenues are intended to fund road projects. Source: New Irmo News

