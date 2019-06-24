Monday, June 24, 2019

The Agenda: 10 years since Sanford returned from "hiking the Appalachian Trail;" Body found on Kiawah with alligator bite marks

ISO: One high water vehicle

Posted by Lauren Hurlock on Mon, Jun 24, 2019 at 12:42 PM

Time flies when you're hiking the Appalachian Trail - ten years ago today, then-Governor Mark Sanford returned to S.C. after a six-day disappearance to admit that he had actually been visiting his mistress in Argentina. Source: P&C
The Battery
A bill signed into law this year would prohibit pharmacy benefits managers from penalizing pharmacists for telling patients about cheaper ways to receive their prescriptions. Unfortunately, the law doesn't come into effect until 2021. Source: Statehouse Report

A man's body was found in a pond near his Kiawah Island home with alligator bite marks on it. The authorities have not released the identity of the man but say that the bite marks are consistent with an alligator. An autopsy is scheduled to determine the cause of death. Source: ABC News

Robert Friend, one of the last surviving Tuskegee Airmen, has died at the age of 99. The Columbia, S.C. native had a 28-year military career, worked on rocket programs, and for five years oversaw Project Blue Book, which collected and analyzed reports of UFOs. Source: The Washington Post

The City of Charleston is looking for a high water vehicle. As it stands, the city has to request to use the county or state to use their vehicles, which causes delays. A high water vehicle is one that can operate through up to 4 feet of water. Source: AP

