The Agenda: 10 years since Sanford returned from "hiking the Appalachian Trail;" Body found on Kiawah with alligator bite marks

Five years ago today, Mark Sanford returned from the "Appalachian Trail"

Sanford and ex-wife maintain public lives years after uncovered affair, teary press conference

At about 6:15 a.m. five years ago today on June 24, 2009, reporter Gina Smith, then with The State newspaper, stood at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson Airport as the lone reporter sent on a hunch to look out for Gov. Mark Sanford, who was suspected to be returning from an international trip that morning.

By Sam Spence

The Battery