Zion may have gone first, but CofC's Jarrell Brantley also selected in Thursday's NBA draft

Brantley selected 50th in 2019 NBA draft

Posted by Sam Spence on Fri, Jun 21, 2019 at 10:41 AM

Fan-favorite College of Charleston power forward Jarrell Brantley was picked 50th in the NBA draft on Thursday night.

As expected by many, Spartanburg, S.C. native Zion Williamson, coming off a dominant freshman year at Duke, earned the first pick in the draft, chosen by the New Orleans Pelicans.

Brantley was initially picked by Indiana Pacers, but was quickly traded to the Utah Jazz, one of the 12 teams who brought him in for workouts.

Over his senior season, Brantley averaged over 19 points and 8 rebounds per contest, starting each game. Brantley was also part of the CAA team that split a $100,000 cash prize for winning a three-on-three national championship tournament that took place alongside the Final Four weekend in April. One of Brantley's teammates, Justin Wright-Foreman out of Hofstra, was also taken by the Jazz with the 53rd pick. 
Nobody has been as dominant as Williamson, but Brantley does share some attributes with the Duke superstar both physically and skill set-wise. They both measure up around 6-foot-7, weigh 250+ pounds, and each can shoot from long range and drive to the rim.

As a pretty high second round pick, MidMajorMadness.com speculates that Brantley will likely spend most of this season with the Jazz's G League affiliate in Salt Lake, but could suit up for the Jazz for a few games.
Duke has had plenty of one-and-done players like Williamson and S.C. has produced quite a few NBA players. But Brantley is just the third player drafted out of the College of Charleston.
  • Andrew Goudelock was the last CofC player drafted, going to the Lakers in the second round in 2011. Goudelock is currently rehabbing from a knee injury after several successful years playing overseas.
  • Anthony Johnson was the first Cougar to play in the NBA, spending 13 years in the league until he retired in 2010.
  • After going undrafted in 2018, CofC guard Joe Chealey has also spent last season as a "two-way" player on the Charlotte Hornets organization, meaning that he is eligible to bounce between the Hornets in Charlotte and the team's G League farm team, the Greensboro Swarm.

