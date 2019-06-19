Make it Right project hosting Juneteenth performance at Halsey on Wednesday

View this post on Instagram

Though John C. Calhoun died before the Civil War began, he contributed greatly to the South's defense of slavery. It was Calhoun's disgraceful belief that it was acceptable for white people to profit off of unpaid black labor, and that the enslaved were civilized by the brutality of bondage. This monument stands in Charleston's Marion Square, and it's time for it to come down. Image credit: Farida Sheralam