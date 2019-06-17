The Agenda: Old Sheldon Church fenced off; Charleston expands school resource officer program; S.C. is popular with rich millennials

click to enlarge
Sam Spence file
Old Sheldon Church ruins photographed in 2019 before the fencing
The Old Sheldon Church ruins in Beaufort County have been fenced off, limiting visitors' access. Due to worries about the fragile brick structures, a 2016 study suggested fencing off the area. Source: ABC News 4
Charleston's school resource officer program is being expanded to 17 elementary schools to help improve school security. When school starts back on Aug. 21, Charleston police will be heading to elementary schools as their first days as school resource officers. Source: P&C
S.C. came in at number eight for the number of rich millennials moving to the state. SmartAsset, who published the study, considers a "rich millennial" to be under the age of 35 and with an adjusted gross income of at least $100,000. Source: SmartAsset
In 1969, a federal judge ordered Roper Hospital to admit black patients and 50 years later, Roper has its first black CEO. Anthony Johnson is the CEO for the Mt. Pleasant, Downtown, and Bon Secours hospitals. Source: P&C