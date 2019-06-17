Monday, June 17, 2019

The Agenda: Old Sheldon Church fenced off; Charleston expands school resource officer program; S.C. is popular with rich millennials

A new CEO at Roper, 50 years after it was ordered to admit black patients

Posted by Lauren Hurlock on Mon, Jun 17, 2019 at 12:06 PM

Old Sheldon Church ruins photographed in 2019 before the fencing
  • Sam Spence file
  • Old Sheldon Church ruins photographed in 2019 before the fencing
The Old Sheldon Church ruins in Beaufort County have been fenced off, limiting visitors' access. Due to worries about the fragile brick structures, a 2016 study suggested fencing off the area. Source: ABC News 4

Charleston's school resource officer program is being expanded to 17 elementary schools to help improve school security. When school starts back on Aug. 21, Charleston police will be heading to elementary schools as their first days as school resource officers. Source: P&C

S.C. came in at number eight for the number of rich millennials moving to the state. SmartAsset, who published the study, considers a "rich millennial" to be under the age of 35 and with an adjusted gross income of at least $100,000. Source: SmartAsset

In 1969, a federal judge ordered Roper Hospital to admit black patients and 50 years later, Roper has its first black CEO. Anthony Johnson is the CEO for the Mt. Pleasant, Downtown, and Bon Secours hospitals. Source: P&C

