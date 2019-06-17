CARTA encouraging commuters to "Dump the Pump" on Thurs. June 20

click to enlarge facebook.com/ridecarta

CARTA wants you to save gas, beat traffic, and learn more about transit options along your commute this Thursday with their annual "Dump the Pump" day on June 20.The regional transit agency has been holding "Dump the Pump" days for a few years now, but with growth across the area, especially on the city's outskirts, cries for more transportation options have only grown louder. City officials and police have worked to improve traffic safety for cyclists by incorporating bike lanes in many new traffic patterns, especially downtown, and calling for increased vigilance by drivers sharing the road with pedestrians and bicyclists.On the horizon, a bus rapid transit (BRT) project is slated to start shuttling commuters along the Rivers Avenue corridor parallel to I-26 in the next decade. That line is planned to run from Summerville to the upper reaches of downtown. At the planned terminus of the BRT line, work is underway to create additional transit options for riders arriving into downtown.In the coming months, the hospitality-focused HOP park-and-ride line is slated to move its hub to the area near the intersection of Meeting and Mt. Pleasant streets and the Lowcountry Lowline pedestrian park is planned to be built under I-26 from the same area, extending south into downtown.CARTA routes wind through most parts of the tricounty area, with a high concentration of service north of downtown. Still, most residents in West Ashley, James Island, and Mt. Pleasant can catch a ride relatively easily. The CARTA website details all the routes or you can check the Transit app for real-time route timing info.There is no regular CARTA service to Daniel Island, Johns Island, or any of the beach communities.Each of these projects contribute to CARTA's stated commitment to alternative modes of transportation. Visit ridecarta.com/dumpthepump for more info and to enter a contest to win a new bike.