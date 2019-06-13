Progressives in Charleston will rally to #ImpeachTrump Saturday afternoon at Marion Square

click to enlarge
As Democratic candidates take the stage at a presidential forum
just a few blocks away, two organizations will gather supporters to call for an inquiry into impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.
The #ImpeachTrump rally will be hosted by MoveOn and By the People near Marion Square on Sat. June 15 at 1 p.m.
The event is part of a national day of action promoted by MoveOn, a progressive advocacy organization. There are 142 similar events taking place across the country, according to the group.
"Donald Trump's abuses of our communities and country demand action from Congress, which has the responsibility and authority to hold Trump accountable," the group says. "The next crucial step is an inquiry into whether to draft articles of impeachment."
The rally will take place as U.S. Sens. Cory Booker and Elizabeth Warren, South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and former U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke gather at the Charleston Music Hall for a presidential forum hosted by the Black Economic Alliance.
All four 2020 candidates have voiced their support for impeachment proceedings
against President Trump.
In a report released in April, special counsel Robert Mueller found "insufficient evidence" of cooperation between Trump's presidential campaign and Russia's interference in the 2016 election. Attorney General William Barr later cleared the president of obstruction of justice, an assertion that Mueller himself has contradicted.
A poll released this month
by NPR, PBS Newshour
, and Marist found that 22 percent of Americans want to begin impeachment proceedings, while another 25 percent want to continue investigating Trump's potential political wrongdoing.
The share of Americans that support impeachment has grown by 16 percent over the past month.
"The House could begin an impeachment inquiry immediately if its Democratic leadership wanted to," MoveOn says
. "And in the wake of the Mueller report, there's more momentum than ever before for impeachment, with dozens of Democrats and even one Republican in Congress calling for it, along with at least nine candidates for president."
You can RSVP to the Marion Square rally on MoveOn's website.