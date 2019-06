click to enlarge charleston-sc.gov

New flood advisory takes in the entire Tri-County area, from Edisto Beach to Jamestown and Cross. If you call yourself "from Charleston," you're in a flood advisory. Avoid flooded roads! — Charleston Weather (@chswx) June 12, 2019

It's been raining in Charleston for a few days. It's going to keep raining in Charleston for the time being.To keep folks updated on what streets to avoid as stormwater backs up onto downtown Charleston streets, the City of Charleston is keeping a list of what streets remain closed or partially blocked.Just navigate over to gis.charleston-sc.gov/road-closures and check the list, or click over to their handy dandy map for a visual of waterlogged local streets.A Flash Flood Watch remains in place for the area through 6 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. The city reminds drivers to use caution when driving "on any road when the potential for flooding exists" and that the map may not reflect all the flooded or hazardous areas.Stay dry and stay safe out there, y'all.