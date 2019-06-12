Wednesday, June 12, 2019
Charleston police encourage drivers to avoid downtown Wednesday afternoon due to flooding
Flooding closes at least 20 streets downtown, including Hwy. 17 from West Ashley
by Sam Spence
on Wed, Jun 12, 2019 at 1:14 PM
Downtown Charleston is pretty much closed, y'all.
The Charleston Police Department is warning local drivers to avoid roads downtown as heavy rains close streets and tie up traffic across town.
City of Charleston records
officially listed more than 20 streets closed as of 1 p.m., even as rains let up briefly. Some three dozen streets remained at least partially blocked.
Posts on social media showed streets around the hospital district
with heavy flooding. The city also reported that all lanes into Charleston from West Ashley on Highway 17 were closed.
Rains are expected to continue this afternoon, with precipitation moving up the coast toward the Charleston area. A flash flood watch remains in effect
until this evening.
