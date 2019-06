Charleston police encourage drivers to avoid downtown Wednesday afternoon due to flooding

police are encouraging motorists to avoid downtown Charleston at this time due to streets/roads closed due to flooding.#chsnews #chstrfc — Charleston P.D. (@CharlestonPD) June 12, 2019

Rain is beginning to move back into #CHS from the west. Rain rates don’t appear to be as intense as they were earlier this morning, but any rain on top of flooded areas is generally unwelcome. pic.twitter.com/xUSozaUel8 — Charleston Weather (@chswx) June 12, 2019

Downtown Charleston is pretty much closed, y'all.The Charleston Police Department is warning local drivers to avoid roads downtown as heavy rains close streets and tie up traffic across town. City of Charleston records officially listed more than 20 streets closed as of 1 p.m., even as rains let up briefly. Some three dozen streets remained at least partially blocked.Posts on social media showed streets around the hospital district with heavy flooding. The city also reported that all lanes into Charleston from West Ashley on Highway 17 were closed.Rains are expected to continue this afternoon, with precipitation moving up the coast toward the Charleston area. A flash flood watch remains in effect until this evening.