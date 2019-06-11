Founding IAAM leader Michael B. Moore says he will step down in August

click to enlarge Dustin Waters file photo

Michael Moore, president and CEO of the International African-American Museum.

Michael B. Moore, one of the most visible leaders of the upcoming International African American Museum in downtown Charleston, will step down as president and CEO on August 2.Moore plans to return to the private sector, according to museum spokeswoman Alexa Asendorf.He previously served as CEO his own Atlanta-based consulting firm and as chairman and CEO of Glory Foods, an Ohio-based canned food company."After spending most of my career in the private sector, I chose to dedicate myself to this institution because I believed deeply in its mission," Moore said in a statement Tuesday afternoon. "My ancestors arrived at Gadsden’s Wharf, and I am proud to have played a role in creating a museum and memorial that commemorates their lives and the lives of the tens of thousands of others who took their first steps into America on that hallowed ground."Moore, who makes $186,806 a year, has worked with IAAM since February 2016. He has overseen the planning stages of a museum that has raised over $50 million toward construction and programming.College of Charleston professor and IAAM board member Bernard Powers will temporarily assume Moore's CEO duties, according to the museum. Museum COO Elijah Heyward will take over day-to-day management responsibilities.Asendorf says the museum will begin the search for a permanent president and CEO."On behalf of the entire IAAM team, I want to express my deepest gratitude to Michael for his leadership and service as our president and CEO," said Joe Riley, the former mayor of Charleston and one of the museum's earliest supporters. "As we prepare for our groundbreaking later this year, it is with full hearts and the utmost appreciation that we bid him farewell."The IAAM's construction contract will go before Charleston City Council on July 16. The museum is expected to break ground later this year.